ICC T20 WC: Pakistan need a miracle to make it to semi-final

On Sunday, the two critical clashes of Group 2 will determine which side takes a step forward towards ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals as fans hope against hope for a miracle after Babar XI’s couple of back-to-back defeats in the tournament.



These matches will also decide the fate of Pakistan, who are still vying to qualify for the semi-final after the greatest upset of the T20 World Cup, as stunning Zimbabwe flattened Pakistan in a last-ball thriller.

After two games, Pakistan is in fifth place after losing their important matches against India and Zimbabwe. On the other hand, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are ahead of Pakistan.

Now, Pakistan’s remaining three matches are not only a must-win, but the Green Shirts will also have to depend on other teams' victories, losses, and yes miracles.

Pakistan will meet the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, South Africa on Thursday, November 3, and finally battle with Bangladesh on Sunday, November 6.

Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will become clearer after Sunday's two crucial games that directly impact the national team’s campaign in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Zimbabwean players celebrate their victory after winning the match against Pakistan in Perth, Australia on October 27, 2022. — AFP/File

After successive losses, Pakistani fans are extremely dissatisfied with the team's poor batting performances. Following the latest embarrassment, cricket lovers are still in shock at how the top T20I-ranked side succumbed to a weaker Zimbabwe. But optimistic fans are praying hard for miracles.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan will be in action against the Netherlands at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. This contest will decide whether Pakistan are in the semi-final race or not. One more and Pakistan is out of the race. Both teams lost their opening matches and have no points in the table.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi takes part in a training session ahead of their match against the Netherlands in Perth, Australia, on October 28, 2022. — PCB

This is a challenging scenario but Babar XI are keen to bounce back. In the last appearance of both teams in the T20 World Cup 2009, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands comfortably by 82 runs.

Pakistan batting collapse

Australian conditions like bounce tracks or pitches are the real test for the batters who know how to deal with them. However, in the last game, Pakistan’s batting seemed under so much pressure because Zimbabwe's bowling attack looked so dominant. They did not allow Pakistan to chase an easy target of 131 runs. Their luck or our lack of drive?

In MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) and Optus Stadium in Perth, Babar Azam failed to score runs, while top T20-ranked Mohammad Rizwan looked off-colour and could not play responsible innings in the important matches, but both players are looking confident to regain momentum.

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan bowls out during their match against Zimbabwe in Perth, Australia, on October 27, 2022. — AFP

Fans also raised questions about Haider Ali's performance as he again failed to justify his selection because of his batting approach. In the last two matches, Haider just could not lend a hand to his side when it was needed the most.

It is comforting to note that Pakistan has a high-spirited bowling attack that remains a big threat for the rivals as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wasim Junior look dangerous in the rest of the matches.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

India vs South Africa: Why is this match critical to Pakistan?

This contest doesn’t have any significance for both Indian and South African sides in terms of advancement to the semi-final stage, but for Pakistan, it has a serious consequence. This key clash will also be played at Optus Stadium in Perth after the Pakistan-Netherlands bout. So, Pakistan fans will pray for Proteas to run into successive straight defeats and support their greatest rivals India to win all three matches as hopes of Pakistan's making it to the semi-finals are alive.

But the Green Shirts' dreams will be dashed if South Africa defeats India. If that happens then South Africa will have five points and India four. As a result, South Africa will play the Netherlands and may win, while India is likely to bulldoze both Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

India is top of the group with a maximum of four points from their opening two games and is in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. A Net Run Rate of +1.425 is a good start too, and it will take some turnaround for Rohit Sharma’s side to be prevented from a top-two spot.

Meanwhile, South Africa have the edge over Zimbabwe thanks to a phenomenal Net Run Rate of +5.200, achieved through the crushing 104-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

*If South Africa and Zimbabwe win their remaining two matches then Pakistan will be out for the semi-final race*

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.

Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

The Summary

If Pakistan wins all three remaining matches and gets six points and it will have to wait for a miracle. That miracle can only come to pass if India wins all their remaining matches against South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, and then Zimbabwe lose their two upcoming games. Only this will enable Green Shirts to qualify for the semi-final based on six points. If rain hits any of its games, Pakistan’s qualification will become impossible.

If all things turn out as hoped, India will be in first place with 10 points, Pakistan in second with 6, and South Africa in third with 5 points. This and only this can help Pakistan take a shot at their ultimate target.