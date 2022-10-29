King Charles lawyers on standby for Prince Harry's memoir: report

There were Speculations about Prince Harry that he had cold feet and made changes to his book after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but the Duke's memoir's title, Spare' sounds like it will be full of bombshells.

The royal family's lawyers, according to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English, are on standby" for the memoir, and apparently the household has been warned that the book is "critical of everyone and everything" and they are "dreading it."

The Duke of Sussex reportedly didn't tell his family about the title in advance.

Another insider tells The Mirror: "The very title demonstrates yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy. Palace lawyers will undoubtedly be on standby in the new year waiting to see what is in it.



"If Harry’s previous allegations across numerous TV interviews are anything to go by, this will be nuclear. Regardless of the content, which will no doubt be explosive."



There are speculations that Prince Harry's book could chip away at King Charles credibility. The name of memoir suggests it may also bring irremediable harm to the royal family.