Sunday Oct 30 2022
Prince Harry called leaker, accused of sharing information after Queen's death

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Prince Harry has been called 'the leaker" by a journalist who accused the Duke of Sussex to share information with his biographer Omid Scobie.

Louise Mensch said , "King Charles told Harry (on advice of members of the security services) as a test, that the Queen’s coffin would return to London by royal train, told him and him only. He immediately leaked it to Scobie who blurted it out. Busted."

Reacting to the allegations, Omid Scobie wrote, "journalist using conspiracy forums as her source, lol. Are you okay?

The train detail was shared with many journalists over the past decade at Bridge briefings. It wasn't until several days into the mourning period that the Palace revealed updated plans involving air travel."

