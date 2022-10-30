Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’

FileFootage

Prince Harry met with massive backlash as he recently unveiled the title of his much-anticipated memoir Spare except for Generation Z who finds the royal’s narrative appealing.



Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, University of London noted that the younger generation can “empathise” with Harry as he "challenges tradition".

During her conversation with Express.co.uk, she said: “For me, this is Harry trying to carve out his own identity and making the transition from his past life as a royal to his new one as a humanitarian and preparing the ground to be accepted in this new role.

"I think the book is likely to gain a lot of support from the younger generation (especially Gen Z) who will see Harry as challenging tradition and overcoming many problems he has had due to his upbringing,” the expert added.

"As such, they are likely to find him relatable and someone they can empathise with. Harry certainly appears to be positioning the book in this way,” she added.