Duchess of York refutes claims of offering ‘royal family insights’ to ‘The Crown’

Sunday Oct 30 2022
Sunday Oct 30, 2022

The Duchess of York has rejected false claims that she has “made repeated contact” with the makers of Netflix hit royal series The Crown ahead of the release of new season.

A spokeswoman for Sarah Ferguson on Friday, denied suggestions that Prince Andrew’s ex-wife had offered to provide ‘advice and background information’ to the producers of the hit Netflix show regarding her own character in the series.

The claims were first made by the Daily Mail, reported that Ferguson, 63, had reached out to The Crown’s executive producer Andy Harries multiple times “via emails and on the phone.”

An anonymous source told the outlet that the duchess had claimed “she had an inside view” of the royal family “which would make her invaluable to the show as a consultant.”

Ferguson’s representatives have made it clear that said she “did not discuss The Crown or any idea of helping with the series in any way.”

“Such a suggestion was made separately at one point by a mutual friend, but was not progressed by either side,” they added.

Ferguson’s conversations with Harries were about adapting her romance novel Her Heart For A Compass into a TV series, the spokesperson further explained.

The Crown season five will arrive on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

