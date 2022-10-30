Prince Harry told to ‘spare’ world from details of memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned about blasting his private life among the public and ‘sparing’ them the details of his memoir.



Royal biographer Angela Levin offered these claims in her interview with GB News’ host Nana Akua.

She began by saying, “Harry has run away [from Britain] for privacy. He is now selling his soul to make ends meet because he has finally discovered that things cost money - especially if you want to live next door to Oprah.”

“It [Harry's memoir] should be called: 'Spare us! Spare us the detail!' I am absolutely not helping to fund this lifestyle whinging.”

“And out of the many millions that he is going to get from the book to soften the blow and make him look a little kinder, a proportion of the proceeds will be going to charity.”