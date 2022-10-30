 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

FileFootage

Princess Beatrice has seemingly snubbed King Charles III as she ruled herself out of a key role despite her not being a regular working royal.

Following Charles’ ascension to the throne, Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew became the five Counsellors of State.

Daily Express Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer said that ‘it’s a bit weird’ that Beatrice has been given the role.

“We now have a new top five in line for the throne. We have a wife of the monarch, Queen Camilla, who is eligible to be Counsellor of State,” he said.

“And you also have William, Harry, Andrew and Beatrice - but those last three, none of them undertake sufficient duties to take the role.

"I mean, Beatrice, when she was still a student, said she didn't want a life of ribbon-cutting, she wanted to have a career,” he added.

Richard added: “You can't have a new law without royal assent. Cabinet appointments have to be approved by the monarch, or someone standing in for them. So it is a bit weird."

More From Entertainment:

Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside

Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’

Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’
Prince William, Kate Middleton take another crown

Prince William, Kate Middleton take another crown
Prince Harry memoir isn’t ‘takedown’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry memoir isn’t ‘takedown’ of Royal Family

Archie, Lilibet will ‘hate’ Prince Harry for depriving them of Royal Family

Archie, Lilibet will ‘hate’ Prince Harry for depriving them of Royal Family
Duchess of York refutes claims of offering ‘royal family insights’ to ‘The Crown’

Duchess of York refutes claims of offering ‘royal family insights’ to ‘The Crown’
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice shuns King Charles as she hates life of ribbon-cutting

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice shuns King Charles as she hates life of ribbon-cutting
Selena Gomez serves nostalgic vibes as she revisits Waverly Place

Selena Gomez serves nostalgic vibes as she revisits Waverly Place

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO
Meghan Markle accused of ‘threatening’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle accused of ‘threatening’ Royal Family

Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West blames ‘unknown power’ for $2 bn business loss amid anti-Semitic row

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’

King Charles could ‘take way’ Harry, Meghan’s titles as Sussexes go ‘fully rogue’