 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill
Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill 

Julia Roberts revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott had paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents were not able to afford it.

The viral clip of the Pretty Woman star talking about their close connection resurfaced on her 55th birthday (on Oct 28).

In conversation with Gayle King, the Notting Hill actress explained that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, developed a close association with the Kings while living in Atlanta and running a theater school.

“One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” Roberts said, referring to segregation in the 1960s.

“My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

The Ticket to Paradise star celebrated her 55th birthday Friday by sharing a selfie of herself sipping a mug of coffee and pink-and-gold balloons.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign
King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role

King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role
Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness
Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside

Adele hints at doing a Broadway musical to win Tony award, Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’

Prince Harry ‘selling his soul to make ends meet’
Prince William, Kate Middleton take another crown

Prince William, Kate Middleton take another crown
Prince Harry memoir isn’t ‘takedown’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry memoir isn’t ‘takedown’ of Royal Family

Archie, Lilibet will ‘hate’ Prince Harry for depriving them of Royal Family

Archie, Lilibet will ‘hate’ Prince Harry for depriving them of Royal Family
Duchess of York refutes claims of offering ‘royal family insights’ to ‘The Crown’

Duchess of York refutes claims of offering ‘royal family insights’ to ‘The Crown’
Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice shuns King Charles as she hates life of ribbon-cutting

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice shuns King Charles as she hates life of ribbon-cutting
Selena Gomez serves nostalgic vibes as she revisits Waverly Place

Selena Gomez serves nostalgic vibes as she revisits Waverly Place

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO

Kendall Jenner shows off epic Halloween look: PHOTO