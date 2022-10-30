Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

Julia Roberts revealed that the late Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott had paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents were not able to afford it.

The viral clip of the Pretty Woman star talking about their close connection resurfaced on her 55th birthday (on Oct 28).

In conversation with Gayle King, the Notting Hill actress explained that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, developed a close association with the Kings while living in Atlanta and running a theater school.

“One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” Roberts said, referring to segregation in the 1960s.

“My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

The Ticket to Paradise star celebrated her 55th birthday Friday by sharing a selfie of herself sipping a mug of coffee and pink-and-gold balloons.