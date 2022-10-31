 
Philippines' president to inspect storm damage as death toll hits 98

People wade through flooded streets following heavy rains tropical storm Nalgae, in Imus, Cavite province, Philippines, October 30, 2022. — Reuters
  • Most deaths reported in southern Bangsamoro region.
  • Damage to infrastructure, losses in agriculture also rise.
  • Nalgae expected to head towards southern China.

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set on Monday to fly over flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Tropical Storm Nalgae barrelled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend, killing at least 98 people.

More than half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, often due to rain-induced landslides, the nation's disaster agency said.

Some 63 people were reported missing, while 69 people were injured, the agency said.

The Bangsamoro region accounted for 53 deaths, with 22 people still missing, it said a bulletin.

Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was valued at 757.84 million pesos ($13.07 million), while losses in agriculture were estimated at 435.46 million pesos.

Marcos is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province, near the capital Manila. The leader has expressed shock over the number of deaths, particularly in Maguindanao province in Bangsamoro.

Nalgae, which made landfall five times, was expected to leave the Philippines later on Monday and head towards southern China.

The Philippines sees an average of 20 typhoons a year, with frequent landslides and floods blamed in part on the growing intensity of tropical cyclones.

South Korea vows probe into deadly Halloween crush

Lula narrowly defeats Bolsonaro to win Brazil presidency again

Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132, search on for missing

Death toll rises to 81 in India suspension bridge collapse, govt officials

Khalistan convoy for '1984 Sikh Genocide' remembrance in Canada

In horrifying incident, 10-year-old girl's head goes missing from grave

Timeline: Israel's fifth election in four years

At least 100 people killed in car bombs: Somalia president

Brazil elections: People vote in heated Bolsonaro vs Lula presidential runoff

Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, prompting food crisis concerns

Man arrested in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband faces charges

Factbox: Some of the world's worst stampedes

