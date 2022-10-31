 
Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has been advised to ‘take a risk' of stepping into the ‘real world’ to promote his much-anticipated book Spare.

The book, speculated to take a jibe at the Royal Family, will be released worldwide on January 10.

During his conversation with Express.co.uk, literary agent Peter Cox said: “The publisher will have tried to commit Harry to support the book's marketing campaign as far as possible. And equally, he may have resisted all or part of their demands - that is part of the contractual negotiation.”

"What I find fascinating is the possibility of Harry doing a proper book tour, which would mean engaging with critical media - local radio, maybe, or even Joe Rogan!,” he added.

“If Harry really wants us to see the real person, then he needs to step out from the royal’s tightly-controlled media bubble into the real world. Take a risk!

"It could be brilliant. He could win a ton of new supporters, and sell oodles of books too.

"Or of course, it might be a disaster. I would love to see him rise to that challenge,” he added.

