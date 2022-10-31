 
entertainment
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing ‘out on everything’

Web Desk

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under threat of becoming ‘very boring’ since their stint.

Royal author Jamie Phillips issued these claims in his piece for the Mail Online.

He began by telling the outlet, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk of losing out on more lucrative media deals by being seen as 'boring', a public relations expert said today - as he warned the success of Harry's controversial memoir would be crucial to their financial future.”

“The Duke of Sussex's autobiography, which has the pointed title Spare, was unveiled yesterday. He was reportedly paid a £18.4million advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.”

“The book will be published on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan's equally controversial Netflix documentary - believed to be part of a £100m deal - is due to be aired.”

