Royal Family warned Prince Harry book Spare is ‘time bomb’

FileFootage

Royal Family has been warned by an expert about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's book Spare.



The former BBC journalist Tom Bower told US Radio that he’s ‘sure’ of Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ being loaded with scathing attacks on The Firm.

"I'm sure it contains a lot of very damaging material. The whole package is really now a time bomb for the Royal Family and filled with poison,” Tom said.

The 76-year-old author of Revenge added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do fear losing their titles but they still won’t back down from attacking the royals.

“Harry's always terrified Meghan will leave him,” he said. “He was terrified during their courtship, even before the wedding. She is very good at making men feel they are dispensable.”

“After all, she has a track record of treating men like that,” Tom added.