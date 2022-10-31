 
Monday Oct 31 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘banking’ on lies to make money: ‘Pedaling titles!’

Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his outright decision to ‘lie through his teeth’ for the sake of money.

These claims have been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his interview with Express UK.

Mr Bower began by accusing the couple of ‘peddling’ their royal titles for their own personal gain, in the wake of a back and forth with King Charles.

He was even quoted telling the outlet, “They are making their money out lying.”

It all went downhill from there, once royal historian Tessa Dunlop entered the discussion and had a heated debate with Mr Bower over it all.

While Mr Bower promised he ‘never lied’ about anything in his boks, Mr Dunlop weighed in by questioning, “Never? and the people you talk to don't lie.”

Mr Bower even referenced Meghan Markle during the course of his chat and branded her antics “unforgivable” before admitted, “Meghan came to Britain with one purpose only, to elevate her prestige and her position and her celebrity.”

“She got here, she didn't want to act the role that she volunteered to do, and then she went out, back to America, and sought to destroy the family.”

“And I think if they want to destroy the Royal Family, which is what I think is in their book, then they shouldn't be allowed to parade as royals.”

