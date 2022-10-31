 
entertainment
Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022: Find out the date

Netflix to release 'Where the Crawdads Sing' in November, 2022

Netflix is all set to welcome Where the Crawdads Sing, from Sony, in November 2022.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the 2018 New York Times bestseller of the same name by Delia Owens.

The movie first came to Sony pictures when it first hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.

According to What's on Netflix, the movie is confirmed to be on Netflix on November 12th, 2022. This date aligns with other Sony releases like Uncharted and Umma, which came to Netflix exactly 120 days following their theatrical releases.

The movie, directed by Olivia Newman, is expected to come to Netflix Asia, South Africa, and selected European regions in 2023, whereas other European regions, such as the United Kingdom, are expected to have it in 2024.

Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures, produced the movie, which is about a young girl who raised herself in the unsafe marshlands of North Carolina.

She finds herself drawn to two men from the town and becomes the main suspect in the death of one of them.

Starring in the movie are, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Taylor John Smith (Cruel Intentions), Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats), and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck.)

