 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla says Louis 'pulled' King Charles hair: Here's how monarch reacted

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla once praised her doting husband King Charles III and his bond with the kids.

Speaking on a documentary for King Charles 70th birthday in 2018, she said: “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours — you know, making funny noises and laughing.”

Sharing an adorable memory of Charles and Prince William's youngest child, Louis, Camilla continued: “We had a picture the other day with Louis pulling on his hair, and he’s not one of those people who says ‘take your hand away’. He loves it.”

Camilla continued: “He’s exceptionally good with very small children and babies. He loves to really make them laugh. Getting them out in the garden and showing them things.” 

Speaking with The Telegraph in a 2013 interview, Charles himself shared the joys of being a grandfather.

 “It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage [grandchildren]. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young.” 

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show
Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock

Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock
Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare

Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare
Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’

Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’
Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed

Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed
Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir

Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir
Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'

Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dress up as angels for Halloween with Stormi, baby boy

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dress up as angels for Halloween with Stormi, baby boy