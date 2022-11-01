 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is done making 'family happy', memoir is way of 'living life': Insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Price Harry is choosing his own path as he prepared to publish his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is planning his life away from the happiness of his siblings with the rare move, reveals an insider.

They told The Telegraph: “You can't kind of always live your life trying to make your family or your siblings happy.”

They added: “You have to choose your own happiness.”

The script will be published in 16 languages with a special audio book in the voice of the Duke. 

Harry's memoir titled 'Spare' is out on January 10, 2023.

