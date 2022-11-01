 
‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons

Netflix’s The Crown season five is all set to arrive on November 9.

The latest chapter has already sparked criticism from Royal family experts for its explosive depiction of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s falling marriage.

Ahead of its release, show star Dominic West, who is set to portray King Charles, has revealed that he ensured to portray the British monarch as a good father in the latest season.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, West, 53, shared that he discussed with showrunner Peter Morgan about portraying King Charles in a warmer light than originally intended.

“I did have a few things, particularly with Charles and his relationships with his sons, that I think did change slightly as the scripts progressed,” said the Wire actor.

West continued, “I felt from what I heard and knew, he was a very warm father and very involved. I was keen that that was reflected in the performance.”

The Crown season five will chronicles the events following King Charles’ high-profile divorce from Princess Diana and romance with Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

