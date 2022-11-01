Meghan Markle exchanges private 'voice notes' with Canadian First Lady

Meghan Markle is opening up about the roles a woman as wives and mothers.



Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex discusses the stereotypes around Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay.

Introducing Canadian First Lady, Sophie Trudeau on the forum, Meghan spoke about her profound friendship.

"Sophie isn't just a wife, or a First Lady. She is the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends.

"She used to send these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement.

"And I have gone to her over the years for advice. She knows what it feels like to be a mum, and a partner, and specifically a mum and a partner in the public eye.

"And also, how crushing the guilt of expectation can become."

Meghan Markle's new episode us now available on Spotify.