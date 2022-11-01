T20 World Cup: Pakistan's spot in semis depends on India, South Africa upsets

Pakistan need to win all remaining matches and their next vital encounter is scheduled against confident South Africa on Thursday

Pakistan's qualification hopes to the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup hang on to the upset of India and South Africa against weak sides Bangladesh and Netherlands.



Pakistan need to win all remaining matches and their next vital encounter is scheduled against confident South Africa on Thursday, but the Men In Green's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals will be depended on India's defeat against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Netherlands versus Zimbabwe

On Wednesday, the first competition will be scheduled between Netherlands and Zimbabwe at Adelaide — both teams qualified in the Super 12 phase after being successful in the round one stage.

The Netherlands lost three matches with zero points, and they are already knocked out of this tournament.

Underdogs Zimbabwe, who beat Pakistan, still have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals if they win both remaining matches and make their net run rate better than other teams in Super 12.

Zimbabwe:

Played: 3

Points: 3

NRR: -0.050

Remaining matches: vs Ned, Ind

Netherlands:

Played: 3

Points: 0

NRR: -1.948

Remaining matches: vs Zim, SA

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

India versus Bangladesh

In Wednesday's second clash, India will meet Bangladesh. Both teams have four points in the table, and this contest will also determine which team will remain alive to reach the top four.

India's last defeat against South Africa also hurt Pakistan's chances to qualify for the semi-final. Now, Pakistan fans are waiting for South Africa and India to get defeated in their next encounters.

After India's last match defeat, their direct chances to qualify semis were also affected. India now must win their last two games to secure a semi-final berth comfortably based on eight points.

If India lose their match against Bangladesh and beat Zimbabwe in their last match, then the Asian giants' semi-final journey will depend on Net Run Rate (NNR) as both teams will have six points in the points table and one team will go to the semi-final through a better run rate.

India:

Played: 3

Points: 4

NRR: 0.844

Remaining matches: vs Ban, Zim

Bangladesh:

Played: 3

Points: 4

NRR: -1.533

Remaining matches: vs Ind, Pak

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Pakistan versus South Africa

Pakistan need to win their remaining matches. First, they will face South Africa on Thursday and in last their match, the team will go up against Bangladesh. Apart from winning this march, the Green Shirts need other results to go their way to have any chance of securing a place in the semi-final.

South Africa are in the driving seat to secure their semi-final spot due to winning all their matches in Group 2. Proteas’ have five points, a remarkable NRR of 2.772, and a game against Pakistan and Netherlands still to come.

If they win any remaining match out of two, then they will qualify for the semi-final stage.

Struggling Pakistan are confident to bounce back in their remaining two matches after two defeats in the T20 World Cup. South Africa look in great form for their recent performance as they have all varieties to tackle the toughest opponent sides.

Pakistan — also known for their dangerous bowling attack as high-spirited bowling attack is a big threat to the opposite side as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wasim Junior — are looking dangerous as well in the remaining match, but recent Pakistani batting performances are concerning.

Head-to-head matches in T20 World Cup

In the last three appearances, South Africa have never won against Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches. Both teams met each other three times, and Pakistan have so far won all three contests.

Umar Akmal celebrates a come-from-behind victory, on September 28, 2012. — AFP

Pakistan:

Played: 3

Points: 2

NRR: 0.765

Remaing matches: vs SA, Ban

South Africa:

Played: 3

Points: 5

NRR: 2.772

Rem matches: vs Pak, Neth

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

Team Standings in Points Table

Point table source: ICC T20 official website





Pakistan qualification scenarios

Pakistan's semi-final qualification scenarios are only dependent on any upsets of India and South Africa, who will be playing two vital remaining matches in the ICC T20 World Cup.

1. If Pakistan win their last two remaining matches, Bangladesh upset India on Wednesday, and then India beat Zimbabwe on Sunday, then all three Asian teams (Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka) could finish on six points in Group 2. One team will get the semi-final spot through NRR. Pakistan's rather wholesome NRR of 0.765 could be an asset, as India's could slip if they lose a game.

2. If Pakistan win their last two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, and if the Netherlands upset South Africa on Sunday, then Pakistan also have a chance to qualify for the semi-final spot through six points and a better net run rate.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures