 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'concerned' as Meghan Markle 'betrays' with Archetypes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

King Charles III deeply loved daughter-in-law Meghan Markle until she turned her back towards the Royal Family, says expert.

Christopher Andersen sat down with US Weekly in a recent interview and revealed the monarch is playing close attention to Meghan's podcast, where she has often talked about her traumas in the UK.

He added: “I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed.”

The expert said: “I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”

Anderson added that the Queen was able to see through the Sussexes. Charles, however, was not used to handling this kind of behaviour. 

He added: “I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah

Meghan Markle dreaded 'walking alone' in public after outing Royals on Oprah
Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens

Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens
'Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage'

'Meghan Markle was not eligible for British citizenship at the time of her marriage'
U2 frontman Bono releases memoir 'Surrender

U2 frontman Bono releases memoir 'Surrender
Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49

Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame dies at 49
Kate Middleton is expecting?

Kate Middleton is expecting?

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years

Taylor Swift announces first U.S. stadium tour in five years
The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

The Crown: Imelda Staunton picks up royal baton as Queen Elizabeth

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions

Royal expert makes big claim about Harry's intentions
Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness

Leigh Francis gushes over wife Jill Carter as they celebrate 30 years of togetherness