Tom Brady ‘didn't want the marriage to end’ with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady was not ready to give up on his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, however the model felt it was 'too late' to salvage it, sources reveal to People Magazine.

“This was not Tom's idea," said the insider of the couple’s decision to divorce. “This was never Tom's idea.”

Brady, 45, “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things” with Bündchen, 42 because he “didn't want the divorce and he didn't want the marriage to end.”

The source also added that Brady was “willing to go to therapy, marriage counselling — whatever it took to make things work.” He reportedly “didn't want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out.”

At the “near end” of their marriage, the quarterback “was trying to make things work, and to make things right.” However, the Brazilian model felt “it was a little bit too little, too late.” The insider shared, “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't.”

Brady was "busy following his passion" during their 13-year marriage, which the source said "is good" for him, but it ultimately left the model feeling that "he wasn't hearing what she was saying."

According to People, Bündchen filed the petition for the dissolution of marriage and it was finalised on October 28 in Glades County, Florida. The former couple has “agreed to joint custody of the kids.”

Brady will remain in Tampa while Bündchen will live about four hours away in Miami, where he also has a residence.

The paperwork officially declares the marriage of the couple as dissolved, and "irretrievably broken."

According to Page Six, the NFL star is now doing whatever he can to be the best father — including going to a 4-hour “family stabilisation” course.

The father of three has been spotted trick-or-treating, heading to the movies, and volunteering at the food bank with his sons Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 in the last week.