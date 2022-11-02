 
ATC acquits six MQM-P leaders in provocative speech case

MQM-P leaders Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan. — AFP/Twitter/Geo.tv
  • Cases were registered in different police stations in Karachi. 
  • They were filed over facilitating provocative speeches by Altaf Hussain. 
  • Court also acquits Javed Rahim, Mehmood Abdul Razzaq and Amir Khan.

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted six MQM-P leaders — including organisational restoration committee head Farooq Sattar — in three cases of provocative speech. 

The police said that the cases were registered at different police stations in Karachi back in 2016. 

The cases were registered against the party leaders over making, facilitating, and listening to provocative and contentious speeches by party chief Altaf Hussain. 

The court acquitted Farooq Sattar, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Javed Rahim, Mehmood Abdul Razzaq and Amir Khan. 

Abdur Rauf Siddiqui and Qamar Mansoor have been acquitted in one case each while Salman Mujahid Baloch in two cases. 

