 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Reuters

Chinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

People walking past Apple Store Chengdu Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu.— Unsplash
People walking past Apple Store Chengdu Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu.— Unsplash

A Chinese industrial park that hosts an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn announced a fresh COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday, raising questions about its impact on the Apple supplier's efforts to quell discontent at the factory.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles no the roads. The curbs will stay in place until Nov. 9, it said.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant where it employs about 200,000 people, though it has other smaller production sites in India and south China.

The industrial park's notice did not specify how the measures might be applied to Foxconn.

Foxconn told Reuters in a statement that its campus there continued operating under a "closed-loop management" system, referring to a bubble-like arrangement commonly imposed as part of virus prevention measures in China, where employees sleep, live and work isolated from the wider world.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn has been working to retain staff and smooth over tensions in the factory after workers complained about their treatment and provisions under COVID-19 prevention measures. Several employees also fled the factory, prompting Foxconn to offer generous bonuses to retain staff. read more

The park also locked down earlier this year in late April for 14 days. Foxconn said at the time that its production at the plant was normal. read more

Wednesday's lockdown marks a re-tightening of measures in Zhengzhou, which unexpectedly lifted a quasi-lockdown on its nearly 13 million people the day before. The city reported 358 locally transmitted cases for Tuesday, up from 95 the day before.

More From Sci-Tech:

Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of 'big' election win

Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of 'big' election win
Pelosi attack suspect told police he was on 'suicide mission,' prosecutors say

Pelosi attack suspect told police he was on 'suicide mission,' prosecutors say
North Korean missile lands off South Korean coast for first time; Seoul responds with own launches

North Korean missile lands off South Korean coast for first time; Seoul responds with own launches
More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
German biscuit heiress shares mental health struggles after quitting

German biscuit heiress shares mental health struggles after quitting
Kenya's largest female elephant dies

Kenya's largest female elephant dies
Eco-protesters try to breach Downing Street security

Eco-protesters try to breach Downing Street security
Modi seeks detailed inquiry as India bridge toll rises to 135

Modi seeks detailed inquiry as India bridge toll rises to 135
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years
Nurse reveals what patients say about experiences right before death

Nurse reveals what patients say about experiences right before death
After Twitter, is Elon Musk now eyeing TikTok?

After Twitter, is Elon Musk now eyeing TikTok?