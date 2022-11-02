 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have signed an “arranged deal” with Netflix as the couple refuses to go against the streaming giant.

A royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in on Meghan’s comments during a Variety magazine interview. “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” Meghan said.

The royal expert to Express.co.uk: “I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards The Crown.

“I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story,” the commentator continued.

Jonathan added that the Sussexes will be able to “complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle" with their own series of events.

He explained: "I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown, I know producers said they aren't keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that's why they are so keen on this Netflix series, it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?
6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind

6 upcoming documentaries on Netflix that will blow your mind
Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’

Director Tim Burton on ‘Wednesday’: ‘I felt it was written for me’
Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert

Princess Diana advocates 'will still watch' The Crown death scene: Expert
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcomes new member to their family

Kylie Jenner on online hate: 'I have toughest skin on planet'

Kylie Jenner on online hate: 'I have toughest skin on planet'
Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly

Quebec’s elected officials must swear oath to King Charles to sit in National Assembly
'Twilight' author calls Henry Cavill ‘perfect Edward Cullen’, Cavill responds

'Twilight' author calls Henry Cavill ‘perfect Edward Cullen’, Cavill responds