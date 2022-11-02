Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have signed an “arranged deal” with Netflix as the couple refuses to go against the streaming giant.



A royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti weighed in on Meghan’s comments during a Variety magazine interview. “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” Meghan said.

The royal expert to Express.co.uk: “I do wonder if one of the reasons that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't taken a firm stand with Netflix by refusing to make their series is it didn't change that sort of approach towards The Crown.

“I wonder if it might be some sort of arranged deal, spoken or unspoken that they have that will see them left alone in the crown if they provide their version of their story,” the commentator continued.

Jonathan added that the Sussexes will be able to “complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle" with their own series of events.

He explained: "I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown, I know producers said they aren't keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that's why they are so keen on this Netflix series, it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story."