King Charles isolated Princess Diana after Harry birth: 'I might be gay'

King Charles and Princess Diana had courtiers terrified of their constant fights.



Royal biographer Christopher Anderson writes the marriage of the former Wales couple was 'highly combustible.'

The valet watched on as Diana “literally pursued” her husband “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room."

“Why won’t you sleep with me?” Diana asked Charles who “had for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt to their sexual relationship."

“I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay," Charles responded.

The King was famously in an extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowler, now the Queen Consort.

Charles and Diana's marriage eventually ended in 1996.



