 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian looks incredible as she steps out in sporty red coat in NYC

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

 Kim Kardashian turned heads as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night.

The beauty mogul, 42 looked incredible in a sporty red coat and oversized black sunglasses as she headed to dinner, it appeared to be taken inspired by the beloved animated character Elastigirl.

Underneath the outerwear, she sported a skintight black bodysuit with pointed-toe heels.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The SKIMS founder covered her famous curves in the coat, which had black and white accent stripes.

She was accompanied by close friend Olivia Pierson as they dined at the swanky Zero-Bond restaurant and sipped her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila. 


More From Entertainment:

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside
Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed

Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed
Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles
'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family

'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family
Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic
King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions
Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report

Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report
'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill

'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill
James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal

James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal
Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy