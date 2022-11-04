Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed

Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir 'Spare' - set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023 - has ben talk of the town about its content.



It's being reported that Harry's publishers paid him $20 million for his stories, it is now known what he plans to do with his big paycheck.



The Duke of Sussex, according to a spokesman from Penguin Random House, said that he will “support British charities with donations from his proceeds from ‘Spare.'”

They wrote: “Harry has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.”

They added The Duke would also donate to the non-profit WellChild in the amount of $347,000.