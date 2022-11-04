 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince Harrys deal to write memoir revealed

Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir 'Spare' - set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023 - has ben talk of the town about its content.

It's being reported that Harry's publishers paid him $20 million for his stories, it is now known what he plans to do with his big paycheck.

The Duke of Sussex, according to a spokesman from Penguin Random House, said that he will “support British charities with donations from his proceeds from ‘Spare.'”

They wrote: “Harry has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.”

They added The Duke would also donate to the non-profit WellChild in the amount of $347,000.

