Friday Nov 04 2022
Prince Harry branded 'nuts' after Meghan Markle 'dampened' friend's party

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince Harry's pal were perplexed at the royal for finding his soulmate in Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex cut off from his friends after Meghan engaged in an argument with them over a party.

Detailing the incident, author Tom Bower writes that Harry was 'looking forward' to 'endless banter' with his best friends back in the days until  Meghan 'challenged every guest who contravened her woke values.'

The Duchess 'lacked any sense of humour' and was a 'dampener on the party.'

Bower writes: "He had not anticipated Meghan's reaction. Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism and transgender people, ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms. Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

"She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: 'OMG, what about HER?' said one. 

"Harry must be f***ing nuts,'" the laughed.

