Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber split: ‘Best thing that ever happened to me’

Selena Gomez broke her silence on her public romance and split with Justin Bieber in her highly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The Only Murders in the Building star dished on her past relationship with the Peaches hitmaker without acknowledging his name in her film which is slated to be released on Friday on Apply TV+.

“Everything was so public,” she says in the documentary. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of.”

“But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore,” Gomez added. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing.”

She continued: “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Gomez and Bieber were close friends before they started dating in 2011 and were involved with each other on and off till 2015.

Following this, Bieber initiated a romantic relationship with now-wife Hailey Baldwin, however, they soon parted ways temporarily.

Gomez and Bieber got back together during that time and later broke up with each other in 2018 once and for all.