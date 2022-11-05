'Great mom' Amber Heard moves to Europe with Oonagh: 'Missed little girl'

Amber Heard is stepping away from the spotlight to take care of her daughter in isolation.

The Aquaman star, who owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $10,000 over their sensational defamation lawsuit, has left US to go to Europe.

An insider reveals the actress "is focused on raising her daughter" Oonagh, 18 months.

"The trial was exhausting for her," the insider says of Heard. "She missed her little girl."

The mother-of-one "has spent the last few months in Europe," which she "loves," and that the actress "is able to just be a mom there."

"She is focused on raising her daughter," the source continues. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom."