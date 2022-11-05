 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Reuters

Twitter spews lies across the world: Biden

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

People walking in front of the Twitter logo. — AFP
People walking in front of the Twitter logo. — AFP

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS: US President Joe Biden says that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform on Twitter that spews lies across the world.

Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that Biden had been clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

"That belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and any other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation," she said.

Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a "hellscape." But major advertisers have expressed apprehension about his takeover for months.

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul

Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul
Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin
Twitter layoffs to start Friday, company tells staff in an email

Twitter layoffs to start Friday, company tells staff in an email
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea, US pledge cooperation

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea, US pledge cooperation
'Hero': Jemima Goldsmith praises man who foiled attack on Imran Khan

'Hero': Jemima Goldsmith praises man who foiled attack on Imran Khan
'Cowardly': World reacts to attack on Imran Khan

'Cowardly': World reacts to attack on Imran Khan
Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'

Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges protesters to lift road blockades
Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump

Biden warns election deniers pose threat, blames Trump
North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight; allies extend major drills

North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight; allies extend major drills
Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting

Combatants in Ethiopia's Tigray war agree to stop fighting
Elon Musk reiterates users will have to pay $8 to keep verified Twitter accounts

Elon Musk reiterates users will have to pay $8 to keep verified Twitter accounts