Prince Harry acting like a ‘toddler’ without King Charles’ leverage

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire and been branded a toddler without any sense of parental control.



Royal biographer and author Angela Epstein issued these insights in her new piece for Express UK.

In it, she branded Prince Harry a toddler that cannot be ‘bought over’ with King Charles’ leverage and claimed, “As many a frazzled parent can testify, sometimes the only way to deal with petulant toddlers, door-slamming adolescents or sulky teenagers is to take away something they value. Be it a favorite toy, money to top up their mobile or - the ace in the pack - freedom to stay out late.”

“Prince Harry, is of course, a little old to be subjected to a curfew by his despairing father. Anyway, given the price exacted from Netflix for his pound of royal flesh, I doubt the Duke of Sussex needs dad's help paying for his iPhone. So, what's left in terms of leverage for his increasingly weary papa?”

“The answer has to be the one thing Harry and Meghan cling onto, despite stepping away from their roles as working royals. Their titles.”

“However much they spout indignation at the injustice of life within The Firm, neither has shown any sign of wanting to scrub Duke and Duchess from the headed notepaper.”