T20 World Cup: Pakistan on a wing and a prayer as early exist looms

Last-match win means Pakistan can still reach the semi-finals if they win their match against Bangladesh and other results also go their way

Pakistan made a stunning comeback after registering comprehensive back-to-back victories in their must-win matches and kept some slim hopes alive for the semi-final.



The last-match win means Pakistan can still reach the semi-finals if they win their match against Bangladesh on Sunday and other results also go their way. They are relying on India or South Africa losing their final games. India faces Zimbabwe and the Proteas the Netherlands.

Pakistan has regained their momentum. The middle order is also on the right track as it showed its proper intent to play aggressive cricket according to the situation and team requirements. Pakistan's bowling combinations also seemed very dangerous as they easily tackled Proteas batters on Thursday.

But the unforgettable last-ball defeat against Zimbabwe could prove to be very costly for Pakistan as T20 World Cup early exits looms.

Netherlands vs South Africa

On Sunday, the first vital clash will be between the Netherlands and South Africa at Adelaide.

The Dutch side is already out of the tournament. South Africa have not secured their semi-final spot after losing two important points against Pakistan.

If South Africa wins this match over the Netherlands, then they advance to the semi-final stage based on seven points. But if an upset happens then Pakistan's semi-final berth will be confirmed, provided they beat Bangladesh.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada,Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Williams.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, and Vikram Singh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan have many advantages compared to Bangladesh due to a better net run rate in the points table. Both Asian teams will face each other in Adelaide after the Netherlands and South Africa clash. In the past five appearances, Pakistan have never lost against Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, and Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Standby players: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, and Mohammad Saifuddin

India vs Zimbabwe

India also awaits their final match against Zimbabwe. The two will meet at Melbourne Cricket Ground on the same day. The qualification scenario will have been cleared before the beginning of the Zimbabwe and India match because Pakistan and Bangladesh match will have been played. Pakistan, who lost their second match against Zimbabwe, will pray for Zimbabwe to win. If India win, they will qualify for the semi-finals.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammad Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, and Sean Williams.

Standby players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the semis?

The hopes of a Pakistan appearance in the semi-finals will rely on other results. Should the Netherlands or Zimbabwe register a win over South Africa or India, respectively, then Pakistan will have a chance, but they would need to win their game against Bangladesh.

If the Netherlands manage to beat the Proteas, a win over Bangladesh will see Pakistan leapfrog South Africa to six points while Bavuma's men will remain on five. If Zimbabwe defeats India, Pakistan could be level on points with India. Given both teams would then have the same number of wins, the deciding factor will be the net run rate, which is where Pakistan (+1.117) currently hold an edge over India (+0.730).

Team standings of Group 2: Source ICC T20 World Cup official website

If both results from the other matches favour Pakistan, then they can even top Group 2 — something that seems extremely unlikely after their losses to India and Zimbabwe. Moreover, South Africa and India must claim victories in their matches to end up in the semis.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures

6 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval.

6 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval.

6 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne.

