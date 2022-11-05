Royal author makes shocking claims about Meghan Markle's luxury life

A royal expert has revealed some untold story about Meghan Markle's lifestyle, saying she used to receive luxury goods for free.



According to Tina Brown, the former actress could not resist expensive designer's freebies, and this continued after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Brown, according to The Mirror, claims in her book that Meghan Markle would use her now-defunct blog, The Tig, as a means of receiving luxury goods for free.

In her book The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, the author explains: “She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag.”

Ms Brown said: “I really think Harry wanted out, himself. Meghan gave Harry the tools to leave."

“She understood the world of agents and deals. I mean this wasn’t Harry’s world, but suddenly he had in Meghan a very worldly strategist who he decided to trust above all the other advisors,” Brown claimed in interview with The Washington Post.