BTS' Jin's 'The Astronaut' climbs to no.61 in UK singles chart

BTS member Jin hits a new milestone with his first collab single The Astronaut.

On November 6, Soompi reported that BTS’ Jin first solo single The Astronaut debuted at No.61 on the official singles chart for November across the United Kingdom.

With this achievement, Jin matched PSY's record for the third highest-ranking debut by a Korean-language solo single in history. The popular PSY songs Gangnam Style, Gentleman, and That That all debuted at No. 61 on the chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's collaboration single Left and Right debuted at No. 41 on the chart, and BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut track On The Ground debuted at No. 43.

Recently, BTS’ Jin and Coldplay collaboration music video The Astronaut sales set a new high record within a week of its release and sold more than 7 lac copies.