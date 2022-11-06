Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Kate Middleton received warm welcome from sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.

The Princess of Wales won praises for her positive outlook as she greeted players from both teams at the DW Stadium in Wigan this weekend.

Kate, 40, was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.

Braving cold and rainy weather, the princess was seen carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams.

It marked her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Kate’s appearance at the match received immense praise and love from royal fans. Many lauded her for taking her time to chat to players and saying hello to the young mascots.

"Lol Kate Middleton is going to delay the kick-off," one internet user joked. Another wrote, "I think it’s awesome that Kate Middleton has been so genuine talking to the players and has taken her time to greet each one but why didn’t they start this earlier so the game could start on time?"

"Fair play to that Kate Middleton then, stopping to talk to all the players and mascots in the line-up, usually they just zip through,” added another.

One internet user noted, "She’s taken longer than usual to talk to each player and even the mascots."