Kate Middleton leaves fans puzzled with her artistic post about Christmas plans

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton left fans in awe with inspiring drawing skills as she invited all to join her on Christmas carol service this year.



Taking to social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an expressive message about their Christmas plans, leaving fans feeling confused.

The much-loved royal couple revealed that future Queen will host another Christmas carol service this year on 15 December, dedicated to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Sharing the news on their official Twitter handle, the royals posted a clip timelapse of a pair of hands painting Westminster Hall, sparking reactions from fans who think their beloved Princess could be behind the awe-inspiring artwork.



Alongside the clip, read the words: "A date for your diary this December! And you can join us for this very special Carol Service on @ITV on Christmas Eve."



One curious fan reacted to the post with this words: "Is that Catherine?"



Another jumped in, and wrote: "I wonder if Princess Catherine drew this. I don’t think she did as Royals are only allowed to wear nude or very pale Nail Polish at all times. Just a bit of info. I’m really looking forward to it x."

While, others couldn't control their excitement and commented: "Wonderful we are looking forward to having a Carol Service this year, I can't wait to see it." another quipped in: "So pleased this will be happening again."

Members of the royal family will join Kate Middleton for the special event. However, Prince Harry, Meghan and their kids, Lilibet and Archie, are unlikely to join their royal relatives in the UK this Christmas.