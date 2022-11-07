Usman Buzdar secures pre-arrest bail in NAB case

Former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during a meeting. — APP/File

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday managed to obtain a pre-arrest bail after word got out that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team was ready to take him into custody in an "assets beyond means" case.

Buzdar also faces charges of misuse of authority.

An accountability court barred NAB from arresting Buzdar by granting him anticipatory bail; however, the court has ordered the PTI leader to become a part of the investigation.

Earlier, Buzdar filed the bail plea through his counsel, citing himself as a victim of a political witch hunt.



Buzdar's counsel feared his client could be arrested as NAB's case was politically motivated.

Seeking a reply from NAB, the court granted Buzdar bail and directed him to deposit Rs 500,000 in the form of surety bonds.

Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 4 ordered NAB to avoid taking coercive measures against Buz­dar and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in relation to inquiries against them.