Monday Nov 07 2022
Royal fans praise King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton as 'New Feb Four'

Monday Nov 07, 2022

The royal family seemingly gave fans a hint of "New Feb Four" as they released a portrait of King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sending a strong message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The much-loved portrait of the four was taken on September 18, the day before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

There were speculations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were sent a no way back message as they were noticeably missing from the picture.

 The portrait also appeared to be a treat for the royal fans who began to see King Charles, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales as new Feb Four.

It was also a signal that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and settled down in Montecito with their kids, will never return to their central role in royal life.

It is to mention here that the phrase 'Fab Four' was famously used to refer to William, Harry, Kate and Meghan.

The Sussexes, as expected, reacted to the new ‘Fab Four’ portrait by releasing their new loved-up snaps. Their adorable photos were taken and shared by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman.

Meghan and Harry's portrait left fans divided as some think they seemingly expressed their frustration by releasing their new portraits, while other believe the couple took a slight dig at King Charles.

