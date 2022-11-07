Gerard Pique and Clara Chia’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia can’t seem to keep their hands off each other after his emotional Barcelona farewell tribute on Saturday.

With more than a year remaining on his contract at the Catalan club, Gerard, 35, shocked the football world last week when he announced that he would call time on his career in the sport.

After making an emotional speech following Barcelona's win against Almeria at the Nou Camp, the retired star was seen being consoled by his girlfriend, 23, as the hot couple clung to one another as they kissed and cuddled while out on the stands of the pitch.

The father-of-two, whose two sons also attended the celebration, showed he has nothing to hide now his 11-year relationship with Colombian singer Shakira is over as he locked lips with Clara and put his arms round her.

Spanish sports television network Gol Play filmed the memorable moment and wrote alongside the footage it posted on Twitter Gol Direct: 'The first kiss of gerardpique after the tribute. The center-back shared this special day with his loved ones.'

A match commentator said that as a cameraman approached the couple, they realised their romantic scene was being filmed but continued to embrace each other.

Gerard - who announced his split from Shakira in June amid cheating rumours - has not been shy of packing on the PDA with his model girlfriend in recent weeks.

The former Man United defender shocked the football world on Thursday by announcing on Twitter that Saturday’s game against Almeria would be his last in a Barcelona shirt and his final game as a professional footballer.

He made 397 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 29 times, and was capped 102 times for Spain at the senior level.