 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia can’t seem to keep their hands off each other after his emotional Barcelona farewell tribute on Saturday. 

With more than a year remaining on his contract at the Catalan club, Gerard, 35, shocked the football world last week when he announced that he would call time on his career in the sport.

After making an emotional speech following Barcelona's win against Almeria at the Nou Camp, the retired star was seen being consoled by his girlfriend, 23, as the hot couple clung to one another as they kissed and cuddled while out on the stands of the pitch.

The father-of-two, whose two sons also attended the celebration, showed he has nothing to hide now his 11-year relationship with Colombian singer Shakira is over as he locked lips with Clara and put his arms round her.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Spanish sports television network Gol Play filmed the memorable moment and wrote alongside the footage it posted on Twitter Gol Direct: 'The first kiss of gerardpique after the tribute. The center-back shared this special day with his loved ones.'

A match commentator said that as a cameraman approached the couple, they realised their romantic scene was being filmed but continued to embrace each other.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Gerard - who announced his split from Shakira in June amid cheating rumours - has not been shy of packing on the PDA with his model girlfriend in recent weeks.

The former Man United defender shocked the football world on Thursday by announcing on Twitter that Saturday’s game against Almeria would be his last in a Barcelona shirt and his final game as a professional footballer.

He made 397 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 29 times, and was capped 102 times for Spain at the senior level.

More From Entertainment:

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap
Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'
James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut
Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall
Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm
Royal fans praise King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton as 'New Feb Four'

Royal fans praise King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton as 'New Feb Four'
Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project

Prince William leaves fans excited with teaser of new project
‘EastEnders’ star Kellie Shirley announces she’s expecting third child with husband Phil Davies

‘EastEnders’ star Kellie Shirley announces she’s expecting third child with husband Phil Davies
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast visited Chadwick Boseman's grave, Lupita Nyong'o

Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles

Kate Middleton, Prince William given new crucial task by King Charles
Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare

Meghan Markle reaction to Harry ‘hitting up’ ex-girlfriend for ‘Spare’ laid bare