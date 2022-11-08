 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Foreign Ministry employee charged for putting BTS Jin's missing hat for sale: Report

The former Ministry of Foreign Affairs employee, who tried to sell BTS Jin's missing hat for 10 million won, is now under the police custody, Soompi reported.

The Seocho Police Station in Seoul revealed on November 7 that their investigation against the former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who posted an internet advertisement to sell a hat worn by Jungkook had been completed.

However, the Police department confirmed that the ex-Ministry of Foreign Affairs admitted all the allegations chargers during the investigation and tried to sell Jungkook’s hat for 10 million won (approximately $7,100).

The Seocho Police Station also disclosed that there was no record of reporting Jungkook's hat as a lost item by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As this became controversial, the former employee removed the post and surrendered himself to the police in the Gyeonggi Province Yongin City.

BTS’ label HYBE Entertainment also confirmed that “It is true that Jungkook lost his hat at that place Ministry of Foreign Affairs”

Meanwhile, a police spokesman revealed that they are examining the legal precedents for potential charges and whether it is yet uncleared that the hat will be returned to Jungkook or not.

