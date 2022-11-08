 
world
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Reuters

North Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so

By
Reuters

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

A general view shows a drill by North Korean Korean Peoples Army (KPA) artillery units on the front in this image released by North Koreas Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 2, 2016. KCNA via Reuters
A general view shows a drill by North Korean Korean People's Army (KPA) artillery units on the front in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 2, 2016. KCNA via Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells.

Kirby said North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa and that Washington was monitoring to see whether the shipments are received.

A North Korean defence ministry official called the allegations a rumour and said Pyongyang has "never had 'arms dealings' with Russia" and has "no plan to do so in the future."

"We regard such moves of the US as part of its hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK in the international arena by invoking the illegal 'sanctions resolution' of the (UN Security Council) against the DPRK," the official said in a statement carried by the KCNA, referring to the North by the initials of its official name.

Any arms aid would be a further sign of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as Russia's isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown.

North Korea was one of the only countries to recognise the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions, and it has expressed support for Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.

"North Korea is clearly using the Ukraine war to tighten its relations with Russia," Victor Cha, of the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a statement.

Kirby's comments suggest Washington will watch the shipments but will not intercept them given it does not believe it will impact the war significantly, he said.

However, the United States has the capacity to track shipments, and interception could be an option given that Russia wields a veto at the UN Security Council and can block any measures there, Cha added.

"To avoid any military altercations, US authorities could coordinate with willing countries to detain the cargo at customs to prevent their making it to the battlefield," he said.

More From World:

Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms

Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms
COP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?

COP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?
Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on Nov 15

Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on Nov 15
11 French bishops accused of sexual violence: church group

11 French bishops accused of sexual violence: church group
Woman sleeps with dead pet, doesn't want to let go

Woman sleeps with dead pet, doesn't want to let go
25-foot Whale dies after washing ashore in northern France

25-foot Whale dies after washing ashore in northern France
COP27: Countries band together to keep forest promise

COP27: Countries band together to keep forest promise
China will experiment reproduction of monkeys in 'zero gravity'

China will experiment reproduction of monkeys in 'zero gravity'
Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye 'red wave'

Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye 'red wave'
Massive turnout as over 75,000 Canadian Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum

Massive turnout as over 75,000 Canadian Sikhs vote in secessionist Khalistan Referendum

UAE lifts all COVID restrictions

UAE lifts all COVID restrictions
Taliban reveal burial place of founder Mullah Omar, nine years after death

Taliban reveal burial place of founder Mullah Omar, nine years after death