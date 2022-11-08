King Charles thought Meghan looked like Kate Middleton's sister: 'No idea she was biracial'

file footage

King Charles III reportedly had ‘no idea’ that Meghan Markle was biracial when he first met her in 2016, and even found her similar in looks to Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton, as per a new royal book.

The sensational claim comes in royal author Christopher Andersen’s latest book titled The King: The Life of Charles III, in which he suggested that when the monarch first met Meghan in 2016 as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, he thought she looked similar to Pippa.

Andersen wrote in his book, “At the time, Prince Charles had no idea that Harry’s new girlfriend was biracial. Not that it would have mattered at all, of course.”

The book also states that King Charles initially found Meghan ‘absolutely delightful and completely charming’, however, those feelings soon changed after she and Prince Harry moved away from royalty in 2020 and relocated to the US in a move titled ‘Megxit’.

These claims come just as the royal family are bracing for the release of the latest season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, that has become the cause of much concern owing to its focus on King Charles and Princess Diana’s doomed marriage.