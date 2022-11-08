Charisma Carpenter shares two cents on Angel spin-off, calling it ‘problematic’

Charisma Carpenter’s fans showed support to the actress after she slammed Angel spin-off series.



According to Independent, the actress, who played Cordelia Chase in both series, commented on the spin-off series after she was tagged on a social media post.

One Buffy admirer took to Twitter and put up an old photo of Friends’ actor Matthew Perry and his mother Suzanne.

“Here we have #MatthewPerry with his mother #CharismaCarpenter,” a user tweeted.

To this, Charisma responded, “Just as problematic as Angel season 4. Only this time I gave birth to someone older than me and is some kind of Keanu Reeves-hating demon.”

Following her remarks, the fans defended Charisma and one wrote, “You were the best part of Angel, god I hated what happened to Cordy towards the end.”

“The HARSHEST burn I’ve ever heard,” another added.