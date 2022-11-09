 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date
Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

Prince Harry has been reportedly clashing with Netflix over the release date of his upcoming documentary.

The Duke of Sussex was in the middle of filming when the late Queen passed away in September. The £113million series is set to take fans behind the scenes at the Invictus Games.

However, the father-of-two and the streaming giant have arrived at the point of disagreement as Netflix wants to release the docu-series next month while Harry wants it to be delayed until after Christmas.

The Sun reported that Harry doesn’t want the series to coincide with his bombshell memoir – due to hit the bookshops on January 10.

This came after Meghan Markle talked about the series during her interview with Variety magazine.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” she described the series as a “love story” and a “rom-com”.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti however said: “I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown, I know producers said they aren't keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that's why they are so keen on this Netflix series, it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story."

More From Entertainment:

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere

Humayun Saeed looks dapper at Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ London premiere
Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?

Demi Lovato rose to fame because of Selena Gomez?
Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Princess Martha Louise follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

King Charles 'will be seen' in 'The Crown', says Dominic West

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'

Ali Fazal lands pivotal role in Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'
‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla

‘The Crown’ accused of leading ‘younger generation’ to attack Camilla
Adult Swim drops trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6

Adult Swim drops trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6
Here's why Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of former neighbour Judge Judy

Here's why Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of former neighbour Judge Judy
Aaron Carter’s grieving ex-fiancée shares they ‘wanted more children’

Aaron Carter’s grieving ex-fiancée shares they ‘wanted more children’

Jennifer Lopez says that she 'learned' from her public relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez says that she 'learned' from her public relationship with Ben Affleck
Netflix cancels ‘Partner Track’, ‘The Imperfects’ after one season

Netflix cancels ‘Partner Track’, ‘The Imperfects’ after one season