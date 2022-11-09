Prince Harry clashing with Netflix over documentary release date

Prince Harry has been reportedly clashing with Netflix over the release date of his upcoming documentary.

The Duke of Sussex was in the middle of filming when the late Queen passed away in September. The £113million series is set to take fans behind the scenes at the Invictus Games.

However, the father-of-two and the streaming giant have arrived at the point of disagreement as Netflix wants to release the docu-series next month while Harry wants it to be delayed until after Christmas.

The Sun reported that Harry doesn’t want the series to coincide with his bombshell memoir – due to hit the bookshops on January 10.

This came after Meghan Markle talked about the series during her interview with Variety magazine.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” she described the series as a “love story” and a “rom-com”.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti however said: “I certainly think it would be undesirable for Meghan and Harry to have recent events described in The Crown, I know producers said they aren't keen to go right up to the present day, but maybe that's why they are so keen on this Netflix series, it might complete their extra piece of the jigsaw puzzle in them telling their story."