Team will be playing tournament's final match either against arch-rivals India or England

SYDNEY: Pakistan's miraculous approach to the T20 World Cup finals has the nation awestruck with excitement and celebrations were witnessed at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

The stadium was packed with fans of Green Shirts rejoicing victory clinched from New Zealand by the Babar Azam-led team that won the semi-finals by seven wickets.

Here are some of the best visual snapshots following Pakistan's win where emotions, happiness, and excitement can be seen simultaneously.

Pakistan fans celebrate a famous victory, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final, Sydney, November 9, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistan players thank their supporters after winning the semi-final, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final, Sydney, November 9, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan players form a huddle ahead of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

Matthew Hayden and Babar Azam embrace after Pakistan's win, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final Sydney, November 9, 2022. — ICC

Pakistan fans had a lot to cheer about as their team dominated from start to finish, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, 1st semi-final, Sydney, November 9, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan supporters cheer ahead of the start of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates as Pakistan brought up the win, New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final Sydney, November 9, 2022. — AFP

A Pakistan supporter gestures ahead of the start of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Finn Allen the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

Floodlights are reflected in the sunglasses of a Pakistan supporter ahead of the start of the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP