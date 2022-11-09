King Charles, Camilla's reaction to hecklers captured in THIS video

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort faced massive protest during their visit to northern England on Wednesday.

The new monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs. The royal couple whisked away as a protestor lobbed eggs at them during their walkout in the town.

King Charles remained confident and continued meeting royal fans, while Camilla appeared to be little upset for a while and later regained her smile with the help of cheering crowd.

A protester was also heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before he was detained by police.

Fans, who had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar location for the visit, began chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.

Charles also visited an art exhibition about transatlantic slavery on the first day of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The new King also joked with staff at the Morrisons headquarters in Bradford.