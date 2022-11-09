 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music

Ryan Reynolds recently addressed his family’s fascination with Taylor Swift’s latest music album Midnights on The Jess Cagle Show.

“That's like a religion in our house,” said the Deadpool star.

The actor continued, “In fact, I'm not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift 'Midnights' dance party right after this.”

Reynolds, who shares three daughters with Hollywood actress Blake Lively, revealed, “It's Sunday. We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights. Swear words included.”

Talking about his favourite thing, The Adam Project star said, “When a three-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea”.

Reynolds also shared that his daughters got to know that Swift is a renowned musician and not their “cool aunt”.

The Green Lantern actor remarked, “I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family,”

“And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Oh… Oh, this isn't a hobby,’” he added. 

