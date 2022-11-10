Two men fired at Imran Khan, Omar Cheema tells PTI's top brass

Investigators examine the rooftop of a container truck used by the former prime minister Imran Khan during his political rallies, hours after a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3, 2022. — AFP

Cheema says Punjab Police recover shells of bullets.

Material collected from attack's spot to be sent for forensics.

PTI to resume march tomorrow from Wazirabad.

LAHORE: A week after PTI Chairman Imran Khan survived an attempted assassination in Wazirabad, Chief Minister Punjab's Advisor for Home Affairs Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said Wednesday that the act was carried out by two attackers.

Cheema, during a meeting with PTI's central leaders in Lahore, briefed about the investigations taking place regarding the attack so far.

The advisor said that Punjab’s inspector-general and counter-terrorism department have briefed the provincial cabinet about the probe into the attack, which has determined the involvement of two attackers.

Cheema further shared that the police have recovered shells of bullets used in the attack, while material collected from the attack’s site and the container will be sent for forensics.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to resume its long march from the attack's site in Wazirabad tomorrow and will move forward toward Rawalpindi.

Khan was shot in the legs last week in Wazirabad during the long march and since then, PTI has been holding back-to-back protests across the country, disturbing the daily routine of people and causing damage to property.



Punjab's JIT

Earlier today, the Punjab government's cabinet committee decided to establish a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Punjab cabinet committee on law and order under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Law Muhammad Basharat Raja at the civil secretariat.

The committee also decided to provide special security to Khan during the PTI's long march which will resume tomorrow (Thursday).

Basharat said that a bulletproof rostrum and glass will be installed on Khan's container, adding that the deployment of snipers and other security arrangements should not be neglected.