King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York

The King Charles III, having some tears in his eyes, unveiled a statue to his beloved mother Queen, Elizabeth II, in Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture, first to be installed since her death, was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, showing her wearing Garter robes and the George IV State Diadem, and holding the orb and sceptre symbols of authority.

The design had reportedly been chosen by the late monarch herself and was originally due to be unveiled in September, but this was postponed after her passing.

At the heartwarming ceremony, The new King said her effigy would "watch over" the city. He added: "The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come."

Charles later headed to Doncaster to confer formal city status before he concluded his two-day trip to Yorkshire.



The Queen's stunning statue, which sits in a niche at the west front of the Minster, is said to weigh almost two tonnes and is made from French lepine limestone.