 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth IIs first statue in York

The King Charles III, having some tears in his eyes, unveiled a statue to his beloved mother Queen, Elizabeth II, in Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture, first to be installed since her death, was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, showing her wearing Garter robes and the George IV State Diadem, and holding the orb and sceptre symbols of authority.

The design had reportedly been chosen by the late monarch herself and was originally due to be unveiled in September, but this was postponed after her passing. 

At the heartwarming ceremony,  The new King said her effigy would "watch over" the city. He added: "The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come."

Charles later headed to Doncaster to confer formal city status before he concluded his two-day trip to Yorkshire.

The Queen's stunning statue, which sits in a niche at the west front of the Minster, is said to weigh almost two tonnes and is made from French lepine limestone.

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’

Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’
‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks

‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks
Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media

Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media
Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce

Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce
First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix

First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix
Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor

Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor
Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’

Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’
Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about reconnecting with Ben Affleck after 17 years
Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement

Gerard Pique to move into Shakira’s former home with girlfriend after custody agreement
Exclusive: Humayun Saeed on ‘unfinished’ love story of Princess Diana, Dr Hasnat Khan

Exclusive: Humayun Saeed on ‘unfinished’ love story of Princess Diana, Dr Hasnat Khan